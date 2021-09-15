The Ringgold Lady Tigers got three RBIs from Ava Raby and turned away visiting LFO, 6-2, in a Region 6-AAA game Tuesday night at Hazel Brown Field.
Raby drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning to record an RBI and she followed up a double by Baileigh Pitts with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth.
Riley Heard went 2 for 2 with an RBI-double in the second inning. Taylor Layne had a triple in the victory, while Maddy Bacon also had a double. Addi Broome picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Bacon pitched the first 3.1 innings. She gave up one earned run on three hits and two walks with one strikeout, while Layne threw the final 3.2 innings. She scattered five hits and struck out one batter. None of the runs she allowed were earned.
Tatyanna Long and Breonn Newbille had RBIs for the Lady Warriors. Carlee Wilson had three hits and scored once, while five LFO players had one hit each, including a double by Skyler Phillips.
Heidi Johnson started the game in the circle, but was replaced in the first inning after allowing two earned runs. Breanna Johnson pitched the final six innings. She gave up four earned runs on seven hits.
Ringgold (8-4, 7-3) will host LaFayette on Thursday, while LFO (4-9, 3-5) will play at home on Wednesday in a make-up game against Rockmart.