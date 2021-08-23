Because of unplayable field conditions due to recent weather, LFO and Ringgold moved their softball game from Hazel Brown Field to Chip Liner Field in Fort Oglethorpe on Monday night and the Lady Tigers wasted little time in making themselves right at home.
And no one made themselves feel more at home than Ringgold senior catcher Baileigh Pitts.
The future Georgia Southern slugger went 3 for 4 at the plate, scored one run and drove in seven as the Blue-and-White posted a 9-0, six-inning victory over their Catoosa County and Region 6-AAA rivals.
Pitts' big evening started with a two-run single in the top of the third inning after Maddy Bacon and Zoey DeFoor ripped back-to-back doubles, and it continued in the top of the fourth as she sent a two-out triple off the top of the wall in right with the bases loaded to bring in three more runs.
Then just for good measure, she launched a two-out, two-run homer to center in the top of the sixth inning to cap her night.
DeFoor went 3 for 4, drove in one and scored three times, while Taylor Layne, Riley Burdette and Emma Stevenson all had hits, with Stevenson lacing a double.
Aubrey Lakin got the start and the win, giving up five hits in four innings. Layne allowed three hits in two innings of relief.
For LFO, Carlee Wilson and Julie Shore had two hits apiece. Lakely Parrish gave up six earned runs in six innings, walking two and striking out three.
Ringgold (3-2, 2-1) will play Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at LaFayette, while LFO (2-3, 1-1) will be at home Tuesday against North Murray with a 5:30 first pitch.