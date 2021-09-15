The LaFayette Middle School varsity team is now 7-3 overall after a 10-3 win over Dade in Trenton on Tuesday.
Emma Parker fired an 11-strikeout, two-hitter and collected one hit and one RBI at the plate. Emma House was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and only needed a homerun to complete the cycle. Jocelyn McCallie had a double, a triple and two RBIs, while Harley Perkins went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Charly Reynolds, Marlie Day, Cahlee Garmany and Jenna Lively each added singles with Garmany driving in one run.
The LaFayette JV completed an unbeaten season with an 8-1 victory. Jada Lara faced 11 batters, fanning eight, and got it done at the plate with a double, a triple and four RBIs.
Maddie Jefferies had two hits. Kayla Robinson had a hit and knocked in two runs, while Reynolds, Gracie Davis and Parker Tudor picked up one hit apiece.
The LaFayette varsity team will play a make-up game at home on Friday against Rossville.