LFO Warriors

Lakely Parish hit a 3-2 pitch over the fence in left field in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the LFO Lady Warriors a walk-off 6-5 victory over the host school on the first night of the Carrollton Invitational Tournament.

Parish also got the win against the Class AAAAAAA Lady Trojans. She pitched all five innings, giving up nine hits and five earned runs with two strikeouts.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

