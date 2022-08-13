Lakely Parish hit a 3-2 pitch over the fence in left field in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the LFO Lady Warriors a walk-off 6-5 victory over the host school on the first night of the Carrollton Invitational Tournament.
Parish also got the win against the Class AAAAAAA Lady Trojans. She pitched all five innings, giving up nine hits and five earned runs with two strikeouts.
Down 2-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, the Lady Warriors pushed across three runs on a walk and five straight singles. Heidi Johnson, Breonn Newbille and Carlee Wilson all recorded RBI-singles.
Each team scored solo runs in each of the next three innings.
A two-out double by Tot Long in the third was followed by an RBI-single from Parish to make it a 4-3 LFO lead. After Carrollton tied it in the top of the fourth, Mylee Howard singled and Kloe Osborne hit an RBI-double - both hits coming with two outs - to put the Lady Warriors back in the lead.
Carrollton pushed across one more run in the top of the fifth before Parish's heroics in the bottom half of the inning. She went 3 for 3 in the game, while Johnson was 2 for 3 as they combined for five of LFO's 11 hits.
LFO ended the night with a 13-0 loss to Central-Carroll, the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAAA and the defending state champion in the classification. No further details on the game were available.
The Lady Warriors (1-3) are slated to face South Paulding and Newnan in tournament games on Saturday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.