Down four runs going into the top of the sixth inning on Friday, the Oakwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles scored four runs in their next two at-bats to tie the game, only to see The King's Academy push home a run in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 10-9 victory.
OCA trailed 9-5 after five complete innings, but got back in the ball game with a three-run sixth. Caroline Tindell added a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh to knot things up at nine apiece.
Avery Green had a big day at the plate by going 3 for 4 with three triples, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. McKenley Baggett had two hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and scored twice, while Maggie Heard doubled and knocked in a pair of runs.
Raleigh Suits went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Grayson Broadrick also had two hits and crossed the plate once.
Heard pitched the first four innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits and five walks. She finished with five strikeouts, while Tindell gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks in two innings of relief. She recorded two strikeouts on the day.
OCA (0-1) will be in action this afternoon at Rossville City Park. They will take on Lyndon Academy at 4 p.m.