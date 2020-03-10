The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles got their third season of high school fastpitch softball off to a good start with a 16-0 victory over Howard of Chattanooga in a game played at the East Lake Recreation field on Monday.
Avery Green was 3 for 3 with a pair of runs scored. Eighth grader Alex Haynes tripled, drove in a run and scored twice. Lily Green had a hit, knocked in two runs and scored once, while Maggie Heard had a hit, an RBI and crossed the plate three times.
Grayson Broadrick and Raleigh Suits each scored two runs, while Broadrick and Anslee Tucker each drove in one run.
Heard pitched an inning, giving up two hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Caroline Tindell threw two innings, allowing one hit and a walk with four strikeouts.