Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Lady Eagles bounced back from a loss on Tuesday by picking up a 9-6 victory over Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences on the road Thursday afternoon.

Chloe Brodie paced the offense by going 3 for 3 at the plate. Mana Gilchrist went 2 for 3, while Caroline Tindell, Janel Buckels, Claire Andrews and Lily Buckner each had a hit.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

