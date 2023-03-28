Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian High School softball team posted a 17-15 win over Grace Baptist Monday in a slugfest in Chattanooga.

Caroline Tindell, Kimber Goertemiller, Janel Buckels and Mana Gilchrist each went 2 for 3, while Chloe Brodie 1-3 and Trinity Hall were both 1 for 3 at the plate.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In