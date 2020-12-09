In what has become something of a December tradition in this part of the state, Catoosa and Walker Counties were well-represented on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association's All-State softball teams for the 2020 season.
The organization announced its team earlier this week.
Class A Public School champion Gordon Lee had six players named after winning its sixth fastpitch crown in a row, its 10th in the past 11 seasons and its GHSA-record 11th all-time. Ringgold, who won its third fastpitch title all-time and its second straight, placed seven players on the Class AAA squads, while back-to-back-to-back Class AAAA state champion Heritage saw six players honored.
Senior Emma Minghini continued the Lady Trojans' heritage of state Pitcher of the Year awards by winning in the classification for the second time (she previously won the award in 2018). She compiled a 15-3 record with a 0.78 ERA in 107.1 innings of work, fanning 168 batters and walking just 28.
First team honors went to junior pitcher/first baseman Emma Langston, senior third baseman Jordan Dyer and senior outfielder Addison Sturdivant. Senior catcher Allie Farrow and senior shortstop Ashlyn Schmidt were named to the second team.
For Ringgold, senior shortstop Riley Nayadley, senior third baseman Jade Gainer, senior outfielder Amber Gainer, senior second baseman Caroline Hemphill and junior catcher/third baseman Baileigh Pitts were all first team selections with junior outfielder Autumn Green and freshman utility player Zoey DeFoor earning second team nods.
Heritage senior ace Rachel Gibson earned her third consecutive Class AAAA Pitcher of the Year award after posting 16 wins this past fall and a 0.73 ERA in 106 innings in the circle. She finished the year with 183 strikeouts and just 26 walks.
First team picks for the Generals included senior first baseman Carmen Gayler, senior third baseman Bailey Christol, junior catcher Madeline Stone and junior outfielder Riley Kokinda, while junior shortstop Zoe Wright garnered second team honors.