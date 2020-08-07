So much for easing into a new season.
A pair of defending state champions, situated approximately three miles apart, squared off in Catoosa County on Friday night as defending Class AAA state champion Ringgold played host to two-time defending Class AAAA state champion Heritage in the season opener for both clubs.
A five-inning tug-of-war saw five different lead changes, but the visiting Generals would put up a nine-spot in the top of the sixth inning that the Lady Tigers could not match as Heritage claimed the slugfest, 19-10.
After a scoreless first inning, both teams plated a pair of runs in the second. Heritage would take its first lead after a solo run in the top of the third, but a two-run double by Maddy Bacon would key a five-run inning that gave Ringgold a 7-3 lead.
Heritage would respond in kind, putting up five runs of its own in the top of the fourth inning. A two-run single by Madeline Stone would put her team in front, 8-7, but the lead would be short-lived.
The Lady Tigers would come back to scratch out two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, one on a bases-loaded walk and one on a fielder's choice off the bat of Addi Broome that scored Jade Gainer and put the home team back in front, 9-8.
However, their crosstown rivals would score twice in the top of the fifth to regain a 10-9 advantage. Lexi Duckett was hit by a pitch and later scored on an RBI-single by Zoe Wright. Wright came around on an RBI-single off the bat of Riley Kokinda and the Generals would hold the one-run lead going into the top of the sixth.
They would increase that margin exponentially over the next few minutes.
Heritage sent a total of 15 batters to the plate in scoring nine times. Six players delivered singles, two had doubles and four drew walks. Kokinda had a two-out, three-run double to bust the game wide open and Brinley Horner added some insurance with a two-run single later in the frame.
Ringgold would tack on one final run in the bottom of the sixth, but it would not be enough to send the game to a seventh inning.
Kokinda had an enormous season debut as she went 4 for 4 with five RBIs, three runs scored and drew a walk. Carmen Gayler was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Stone finished 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and Bailey Davis had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run.
Wright finished the evening with two hits, while Bailey Christol, Avah Morrison and Gracie Dawson were all credited with one RBI each.
Bacon, Gainer and Caroline Hemphill all had two hits each for the Lady Tigers. Broome officially went 0 for 2 at the plate, but managed four RBIs. Bacon knocked in three runs on the day and Hemphill finished with two RBIs.
Morrison, the freshman, got the start in the circle for Heritage, while Horner also saw work in relief.
Taylor Layne toed the rubber to start for Ringgold. Alyissa Sue and Aubrey Lakin also pitched in relief for the Lady Tigers.
The two teams will meet again on Monday as Heritage (1-0) will play host to Ringgold (0-1) in the second game of the home-and-home series.