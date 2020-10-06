The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans (23-3) completed a 10-0 run through Region 6-A in the regular season with a 4-0 shutout victory at Bowdon on Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans collected six hits, while Bowdon hurt itself with four errors.
Emma Minghini belted a solo home run and finished with two RBIs on the day. Allie Farrow had two hits, including a double. Emma Langston had a double and one RBI, while Addison Sturdivant and Ashlyn Schmidt were both 1 for 4 with one run scored.
Minghini looked back in form in the circle as she gave up just two singles in seven innings. She struck out 10 batters and did not issue a walk.