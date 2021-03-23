The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles fell to 0-2 on the season after a 17-4 defeat at the hands of Lyndon Academy Monday afternoon at Rossville City Park.
Lily Green had two hits, including a triple, for the Lady Eagles. She drove in one run and added a pair of stolen bases. Caroline Tindell doubled and had two RBIs. Gracie Lea Heard and Avery Green both added singles, while Green also swiped a pair of bases.
Tindell started in the circle and pitched three innings. She allowed seven hits and nine walks and finished with three strikeouts. Avery Green threw the last two innings. She walked four and struck out two, while allowing three hits.
OCA is slated to play at Lyndon in a rematch on Tuesday.