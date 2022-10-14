The 2022 GHSA state fastpitch tournament will begin next week with Elite Eight berths set to handed out through super regionals for the first time in state history.

In Class 3A, Gordon Lee (21-5) will host a four-team super regional next Thursday and Friday (Oct. 20-21) by virtue of the Lady Trojans earning the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Their first opponent will be Douglass of Atlanta, the No. 4 seed out of Region 5. The other two teams, Pickens (Region 7, No. 2) and Hebron Christian (Region 8, No. 3), will be the other two teams participating in the double-elimination mini-tournament.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

