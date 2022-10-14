The 2022 GHSA state fastpitch tournament will begin next week with Elite Eight berths set to handed out through super regionals for the first time in state history.
In Class 3A, Gordon Lee (21-5) will host a four-team super regional next Thursday and Friday (Oct. 20-21) by virtue of the Lady Trojans earning the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Their first opponent will be Douglass of Atlanta, the No. 4 seed out of Region 5. The other two teams, Pickens (Region 7, No. 2) and Hebron Christian (Region 8, No. 3), will be the other two teams participating in the double-elimination mini-tournament.
The GL-Douglass game will start at 12 noon on Thursday, followed by Pickens versus Hebron at 2:30. The winners will face off at 5 p.m., while the first-round losers will play at 7:30.
The elimination bracket final will be Friday at 1 p.m., followed by the championship game at 3:30. A second winner-take-all game, if needed, would be played at 6 p.m.
Gordon Lee entered the week ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by Score Atlanta, while Pickens was No. 8.
No. 3-ranked LaFayette (18-5-1) will face Cedar Grove, the No. 3 seed from Region 5, in a loaded super regional that will also include No. 7-ranked Franklin County (Region 8, No. 4) and top-ranked Wesleyan, the Region 7 champion, who will host the regional in Peachtree Corners.
The Wesleyan-Franklin County game will start at 12 noon on Thursday, followed by LaFayette versus Cedar Grove at 2 p.m. The winners will face off at 4 p.m., while the first-round losers will play at 6.
The elimination bracket final will be Friday at 3 p.m., followed by the championship game at 5. A second winner-take-all game, if needed, would be played at 7 p.m.
No. 2-ranked Bremen finished as the No. 3 seed out of Region 6 and will open its super regional against Carver of Atlanta. That super regional will also feature Lumpkin County (Region 7, No. 4) and Region 8 champion Monroe Area and take place in Monroe.
Meanwhile, Ringgold (10-14) took the No. 4 spot from Region 6. The Lady Tigers will open their super regional against Region 5 champion Sandy Creek in Tyrone, while the other first-round game will pit White County (Region 7, No. 3) against Oconee County (Region 8, No. 2).
Dates and game times for Ringgold's super regional had not been set as of press time.
In Class 4A, No. 3-ranked Heritage (Region 7, No. 2) will open its super regional against North Oconee (Region 8, No. 3), while the other first-round game will see Region 6 champion Westminster play Stockbridge (Region 5, No. 4). That super regional will be played at Westminster in Atlanta.
Dates and game times for that super regional had not been set as of press time.
Region 7 top-seed and No. 2-ranked Central-Carroll will host Cherokee Bluff (Region 8, No. 4) in the super regional in Carrollton, while the other first-round game will pit Holy Innocents' (Region 6, No. 2) against Hampton (Region 5, No. 3).
Region 7 No. 3-seed Northwest Whitfield will open against No. 6-ranked East Forsyth (Region 8, No. 2) in Atlanta, while host and Region 5 champion Pace Academy will take on Miller Grove (Region 6, No. 4).
Finally, Sonoraville (Region 7, No. 4) will travel to No. 7-ranked and Region 8 champion Walnut Grove, while the other first-round game is Lovett (Region 5, No. 2) against Southwest DeKalb (Region 6, No. 3).
The winner of each super regional will advance to Columbus for the Elite Eight.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.