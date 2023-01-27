Breonn Newbille signs with LaGrange College

Family members, friends, teammates and coaches were on hand Thursday to watch LFO senior Breonn Newbille sign her paperwork to continue her softball career at LaGrange College. Among those on hand for the ceremony were Bridggett Qualls and Britni Newbille, along with Eric Qualls and Michael Newbille.

One of the top student-athletes at LFO High School, senior Breonn Newbille will get a chance to excel in the classroom and on the softball field at the next level as she signed her papers to attend and play for NCAA Division III LaGrange (Ga.) College on Thursday.

"I've worked so hard my entire softball career for this," Newbille said, shortly after signing in front of family, friends and coaches at the high school. "Knowing that people are here supporting me and that those same people enjoy watching me do the things I love, it really feels like I've made it. I'm really excited."

