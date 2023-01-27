Family members, friends, teammates and coaches were on hand Thursday to watch LFO senior Breonn Newbille sign her paperwork to continue her softball career at LaGrange College. Among those on hand for the ceremony were Bridggett Qualls and Britni Newbille, along with Eric Qualls and Michael Newbille.
One of the top student-athletes at LFO High School, senior Breonn Newbille will get a chance to excel in the classroom and on the softball field at the next level as she signed her papers to attend and play for NCAA Division III LaGrange (Ga.) College on Thursday.
"I've worked so hard my entire softball career for this," Newbille said, shortly after signing in front of family, friends and coaches at the high school. "Knowing that people are here supporting me and that those same people enjoy watching me do the things I love, it really feels like I've made it. I'm really excited."
After seeing spot duty as a freshman, Newbille - who has been playing the sport since the age of five - earned 6-AAA All-Region honorable mention honors as a sophomore. She hit .266 with four doubles and 10 RBIs as a junior and was named the Catoosa-Walker Dream Team honorable mention list.
However, she took her game up a notch or two as a senior. Not only was she a team leader as a catcher, she hit a team-best .379, stole seven bases and was second on the team with 19 runs scored. She also made just one error on defense all season long.
"She had a very successful senior year, but to see her continued growth from her freshman year to her senior year was the most exciting part," Lady Warriors head coach Lauren Dyer said. "She worked really hard to develop those leadership skills and they really showed this year."
Newbille said she chose LaGrange for its academics as much as its athletics.
"I checked out the engineering program, because I want to become a mechanical engineer," she began. "They have a transfer program to Georgia Tech that I can enter in after three years and I want to graduate from Georgia Tech.
"I took a visit and a tour and I just love the softball team. The girls were amazing, the coach is super sweet and I've had multiple conversations with all of them. It just seems really fun (there). It's a smaller school, but I'll still get that college experience while being able to play softball and get the academics that I want."
Newbille said she could offer the Panthers a strong catcher and a loyal teammate.
"I'll be willing to listen," she added. "I know I'll be a freshman, so I may not get too much playing time, but I'm willing to learn and willing to do anything that they need."
"She's an amazing student, but I don't think they could get a more amazing person," Dyer added. "I think her value shows, not just in the classroom, but as a teammate and a leader. You're not going to find a kid who works harder. You're not going to find anyone that's going to outwork her."
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.