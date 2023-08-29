LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors gave up just four hits on Tuesday night, but managed just one of their own and lost a 3-0 Region 6-AAA game at Bremen. The game was called in the fifth inning due to rain.

All three of the Lady Blue Devils' runs came in the bottom of the fourth on four hits, one hit batter and a sacrifice fly.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

