The LFO Lady Warriors began their week on a big positive note after a 5-2 home victory over Catoosa County rival Heritage on Tuesday.
Mylee Howard's RBI-double in the bottom of the first inning put LFO in front and they would add three runs the following frame. Heidi Johnson came through with a two-out, two-run double before later scoring on a single from Carlee Wilson.
A sacrifice fly off the bat of Harper Carstens finally broke the ice for the Generals in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Warriors got the run back in the bottom of the sixth. Lexi Downey singled and Johnson hit another double before Downey raced home on an error later in the inning.
Heritage put up the final run of the game in the top of the seventh as Jessica Gibson delivered an RBI-double to score Savannah Wilson. Gibson was 2 for 3 and was the only General with multiple hits in the game.
Lakely Parish pitched all seven innings for LFO. She allowed just three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Johnson, Wilson and Downey all had two hits apiece to help pace the offense.
Addie Edwards started for Heritage and pitched into the second inning. She gave up four earned runs on three hits and two walks with one strikeout. Kelsey Anderson would surrender an unearned run on six hits in 4.1 innings of relief. She finished with six strikeouts.
LFO (2-4-1) will be back at home on Thursday to take on Trion, while Heritage (3-3) will head across town for another Catoosa County clash, this time at Ringgold. It will be the home and season-opener for the Lady Tigers.
