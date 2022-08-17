LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors began their week on a big positive note after a 5-2 home victory over Catoosa County rival Heritage on Tuesday.

Mylee Howard's RBI-double in the bottom of the first inning put LFO in front and they would add three runs the following frame. Heidi Johnson came through with a two-out, two-run double before later scoring on a single from Carlee Wilson.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In