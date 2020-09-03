The LFO Lady Warriors scored in every inning but the sixth as they picked up a 10-1 Region 6-AAA victory at LaFayette on Thursday.
Heidi Johnson had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for LFO. Carlee Wilson was 2 for 5 and Haley Stahl added a double and drove in two runs.
Julie Shore doubled and had one RBI. Auna Rolfe also had an RBI and Caroline Miller had one hit, drew two walks and scored four times.
Stahl pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Summer Burkett had two hits and knocked in the only run of the game for the Lady Ramblers. Jaselyn Couch and Railee Lynn both had singles, while Couch scored the one run.
Haynie Gilstrap pitched the first 6.1 innings for the home team. She allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and five walks. Abby Gaoa pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.
No. 9-ranked LFO (6-4, 4-2) will be at home on Wednesday to face No. 2 Coahulla Creek in a key region contest, while LaFayette (3-9, 2-6) will travel to Dade County for a non-region game that same day.