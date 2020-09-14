LFO got six strong innings from freshman Heidi Johnson in a 5-2, non-region victory over Dade County Monday night in Fort Oglethorpe.
Johnson pitched the first six innings to get the win. She allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Haley Stahl worked the seventh for the save. She walked one batter, but did not give up a hit.
Stahl and Auna Rolfe each had two hits and one RBI for the Lady Warriors, who jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first two innings. Carlee Wilson was 1 for 2 with two runs scored, two walks, one RBI and one stolen base, while Breonn Newbille added an RBI.
LFO (8-5) will jump back into region play on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. home game against Ringgold.