LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors scored five times in the first inning, added two more in the second, and one more in each of the next three innings to run-rule visiting Adairsville, 11-3, Tuesday night at Chip Liner Field.

Breonn Newbille and Kloe Osborne both had RBI-singles in the first inning. Lakely Parrish knocked in two with a hit and Hope Alexander scored on an error.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

