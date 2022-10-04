The LFO Lady Warriors scored five times in the first inning, added two more in the second, and one more in each of the next three innings to run-rule visiting Adairsville, 11-3, Tuesday night at Chip Liner Field.
Breonn Newbille and Kloe Osborne both had RBI-singles in the first inning. Lakely Parrish knocked in two with a hit and Hope Alexander scored on an error.
The bottom of the second featured an RBI-double by Osborne, while Newbille raced home on a wild pitch. Newbille came through with an RBI-single in the third, while Britni Newbille drove in a run with a groundout in the fourth.
Then in the fifth, Breonn Newbille drew a walk and eventually came around to score the game-winner on an error. She finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Osborne was 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs.
Carlee Wilson had a hit and scored twice. Julie Shore had one hit and scored once. Tot Long scored twice in the win, while Lexi Downey drew a walk and scored a run.
Parrish pitched all five innings and gave up one walk with seven strikeouts.
LFO (7-14-1, 4-8) will host Coahulla Creek in the season finale Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.