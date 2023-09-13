LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors traveled to Cohutta on Tuesday to continue the Region 6-AAA slate and lost a pitchers' duel to Coahulla Creek, 2-0.

The only runs of the game came in the bottom of the third inning as Annie Reed delivered a two-run single for the Lady Colts.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In