Haley Stahl gave up just one walk and three hits with six strikeouts over seven innings on Thursday, but suffered her second hard-luck loss in the circle this week as Taylor Long pitched Sonoraville past the Lady Warriors in a 1-0, Region 6-AAA game in Fort Oglethorpe.
The Lady Phoenix scored the only run of the game in the top of the first inning following a single and back-to-back errors by LFO.
Long saw her bid for a perfect game broken up on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning. However, she would come back with a strikeout before snaring a line drive to end the game. She finished with 17 strikeouts and no walks in the no-hitter.
LFO (5-4, 3-2) will travel to Dade County on Monday for a non-region game with the Lady Wolverines. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.