The LFO Lady Warriors made the long drive to Polk County on Monday and dropped a 9-3 decision to Rockmart, last year's Class AAA state runner-up.
LFO scored three times in the top of the third inning to forge a 3-1 lead, but surrendered seven runs in the bottom of the inning.
Mylee Howard had a hit and knocked in two runs for the Red-and-White. Lexi Downey went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Carlee Wilson also picked up an RBI and Julie Shore added a double.
Lakely Parrish got the start in the circle and gave up six earned runs on six hits and one walk in 2.1 innings of work. She struck out one batter before turning things over to Heidi Johnson. Johnson pitched 3.2 innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits and one walk with one strikeout.
The Lady Warriors (7-14, 4-11) will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday with a game against Adairsville. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. at Chip Liner Field.