The LFO Lady Warriors got an early run off Sonoraville ace Taylor Long on Wednesday, but were unable to hold the lead as Lady Phoenix rallied for a 3-1 win in the Region 6-AAA contest.
Heidi Johnson was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and she moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Carlee Wilson. Two batters later, Auna Rolfe laced a two-out single to right to bring in Johnson with the first run of the game.
Unfortunately for the Lady Warriors, it would also be their only hit and their only run of the night.
Sonoraville scored once in the fourth inning and twice in the fifth to take the lead for good. LFO had two runners in scoring position with one out in the top of the fourth, but failed to score and they also left a runner stranded at second base in the sixth.
Haley Stahl gave up three earned runs on five hits and a walk in six innings in the circle. She finished with five strikeouts, while Long fanned 15 batters.
LFO (11-8, 8-4) will head to Rockmart on Monday in what will be another crucial region contest.