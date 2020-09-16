After losing a 1-0 heartbreaker at Ringgold earlier this season, the LFO Lady Warriors got a measure of payback on Tuesday with a 3-2 home victory over their Catoosa County rivals.
LFO led 1-0 after the first inning and the Red-and-White would maintain the lead until the fifth when Ringgold tied up the score. The Lady Tigers would take the lead an inning later as Riley Nayadley ripped a double and was sacrificed to third by Jade Gainer before scoring on an error.
But Auna Rolfe would lead off the bottom of the sixth with a single for the Lady Warriors. She was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Britni Newbille and took third on a groundout before scoring on a clutch RBI-single off the bat of Julie Shore.
After the Lady Tigers went 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh, Tatyanna Long reached base for LFO following an error. She was sacrificed to second by Heidi Johnson and came racing home with the game-winning run on Ringgold's second costly error of the inning.
Johnson added a double in the victory, while pitcher Haley Stahl pitched seven innings of five-hit ball. She struck out two batters and the run she allowed was unearned. Stahl also helped herself with an RBI at the plate.
Addi Broome also had a double for Ringgold, while Amber Gainer, Alyissa Sue and Caroline Hemphill all had singles. Taylor Layne allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks in 6.1 innings in the circle.
LFO (9-5, 6-3) will travel to Chatsworth on Thursday for a region game at North Murray at 5:30 p.m. Ringgold (8-6, 7-4) will host LaFayette at 5:30 on Thursday, looking to end only their second two-game losing streak of the season.