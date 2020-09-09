Fifth-ranked Coahulla Creek scored twice in each of the first two innings and got a big afternoon from pitcher Sophia Voyles in a 5-1 victory at No. 9 LFO on Wednesday.
Voyles went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple at the plate. She also pitched seven innings, allowing just two hits with three walks and finishing with 13 strikeouts in the Region 6-AAA win.
The lone run for the Lady Warriors came in the bottom of the sixth inning as Heidi Johnson drew a walk and took second, third and home on three different passed balls.
Johnson and Auna Rolfe both had singles in the loss. Haley Stahl gave up just three earned runs over seven innings and finished with three strikeouts.
LFO (6-5, 4-3) will look to regroup quickly as they host Murray County in another region game Thursday at 5:30 p.m.