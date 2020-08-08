Both veterans and newcomers made their presence known on Saturday to help LFO to a season-opening split against visiting Northwest Whitfield at Chip Liner Field.
Northwest 5, LFO 0
In the opener, the Lady Bruins jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning and tacked on two runs in the top of the seventh to finish things off.
Haley Stahl pitched the first four innings for the Lady Warriors. She gave up just two earned runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Freshman Heidi Johnson pitched the final three innings. She allowed two earned runs on two hits with four walks and one strikeout.
Carlee Wilson had two of LFO's four hits, including a double, and drew one walk to reach base three times, while Breonn and Britini Newbille each had singles.
LFO 5, Northwest 3
Stahl would hurl a complete game to pick up the victory over the No. 3-ranked team in Class AAAA in Game 2.
She scattered six hits and walked two batters, allowing three earned runs with five strikeouts. All three of the Lady Bruins' runs came in the top of the fourth inning after LFO had already staked itself to a 4-0 lead.
Auna Rolfe delivered an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning, while a double steal allowed Wilson to scamper home with the second run. Julie Shore ripped a two-run double to left-center in the third inning to add to the lead and Stahl helped herself with an RBI-double an inning later.
Six different players accounted for LFO's six hits in the game.
LFO (1-1) will play host to LaFayette (1-0) on Tuesday in the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.