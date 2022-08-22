LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors had two games at the Northwest Georgia FCA Tournament rained out on Friday, but they were able to get in a pair of games on Saturday and finished with a split.

The Red-and-White gave Villa Rica a battle for seven innings before falling, but they would bounce back with a victory over Northwest Whitfield, avenging a loss to the Lady Bruins earlier this month.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

