The LFO Lady Warriors had two games at the Northwest Georgia FCA Tournament rained out on Friday, but they were able to get in a pair of games on Saturday and finished with a split.
The Red-and-White gave Villa Rica a battle for seven innings before falling, but they would bounce back with a victory over Northwest Whitfield, avenging a loss to the Lady Bruins earlier this month.
VILLA RICA 4, LFO 2
The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth when Khloe Osborne drove in a run on a ground out.
But a solid Lady Wildcat squad scored four times in the bottom of the sixth and LFO's solo run in the top of the seventh was not enough. Skylar Phillips led off the final inning with a double and pinch runner Mylee Howard would come around on an error.
Lakely Parish went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Tot Long had a single and stole a base. Parish also pitched six innings of six-hit ball. She allowed four earned runs with two walks and six strikeouts.
LFO 7, NORTHWEST 6
LFO got the tying run in the bottom of the fourth and the go-ahead run in the fifth to battle back from an early deficit after the Lady Bruins hit three consecutive home runs in the top of the first inning.
The tying run scored on a double steal as Breonn Newbille was able to swipe home following a throwdown to second base with runners on the corners.
After pitcher Breanna Johnson was able to strand three Northwest runners in the top of the fifth to keep the game tied, Lexi Downey was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the inning and moved to second on a bunt by Julie Shore. Moments later, Downey raced home on a Britni Newbille RBI-single.
Johnson pitched 5.1 innings of relief, scattering six hits and two walks, but allowing just two earned runs and striking out two batters. Carlee Wilson went 2 for 3 at the plate and scored a run, while Long drove in a pair of runs.
LFO (3-6-1) will start Region 6-AAA play at home on Tuesday against LaFayette.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.