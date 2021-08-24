One night after the offense struggled in a home loss to Ringgold, the LFO Lady Warriors bounced back on Tuesday by scoring in every inning but the third in an 8-2 home win over North Murray.
Heidi Johnson went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Tatyanna Long and Carlee Wilson had two hits and two RBIs apiece, while Wilson also had a double. Mylee Howard went 1 for 3.
Britni Newbille pitched the first five innings and gave up just one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts before Johnson threw two hitless, scoreless innings to close it out. She struck out two batters.
LFO (3-3, 2-1) will have another tough game on their hands Thursday when they travel to Sonoraville. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.