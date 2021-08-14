The LFO Lady Warriors got a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut Chattooga's lead down to 2-1, but gave up two runs in the top of the sixth inning and ultimately dropped a 4-1 decision in the first game of the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park on Friday night.
Down a pair of runs going into the bottom of the fifth, Breonn Newbille singled to lead off the inning and eventually came around on an RBI-single by freshman Mylee Howard.
However, it would be the only run of the game for the Red-and-White. Tatyanna Long also had single for the Lady Warriors.
Britni Newbille gave up two earned runs in five innings. She allowed four hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts. Heidi Johnson came on in relief in the sixth. She allowed two runs, though only one was earned. She did not allow a hit, but issued four walks.
LFO would bounce back later in the night to take down perennial state contender Calhoun, 6-3. Individual statistics on the game, however, were unavailable as of press time.
The Lady Warriors are slated to take on Heritage at home on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.