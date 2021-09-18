The LFO Lady Warriors snapped a frustrating losing streak on Friday night with an 8-7, come-from-behind, extra-inning victory over Strong Rock Christian at the SCORE International Invitational at Chattanooga's Warner Park.
Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Britni Newbille came through with a two-out, RBI-single to tie the game and sent it to extras. Then, after Strong Rock put up two runs in the top of the eighth, the Lady Warriors began the bottom of the inning with Marissa Moreland on second base as part of the international tiebreaker.
Following a pop-up for the first out, Heidi Johnson brought in Moreland with an RBI-double. Tatyanna Long drew a walk and Mylee Howard tied the game with an RBI-single to score Johnson. Julie Shore then ripped a double to bring in Long with the winning run.
Shore had two hits and two RBIs. Carlee Wilson also finished with two hits and Breonn Newbille went 1 for 3 and drove in two.
Breanna Johnson pitched four innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout. Heidi Johnson also pitched four innings. She struck out six and walked five, allowing one earned run on four hits as LFO improved to 5-11 on the season.