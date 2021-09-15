The LFO Lady Warriors were up 6-2 after three innings and 6-5 after five innings on Wednesday night. But visiting Rockmart tied things up in the top of the sixth before going on to an 11-8, eight-inning victory in a Region 6-AAA contest.
LFO put up two runs in the first inning, which was answered by Rockmart in the top of the second. But a two-run homer by freshman Mylee Howard keyed a four-run third for the Lady Warriors.
Rockmart got three of the runs back a half-inning later and they would tie the game in the top of the sixth on a solo homerun by Zori Williams.
After a scoreless seventh, the game moved to the eighth where the Lady Jackets put the first six runners on base with four hits, a walk and an error. Emma Hindmon had the big hit with a two-run double.
However, the Lady Warriors refused to go quietly. They got singles from Howard and Tatyanna Long to set the table for Breonn Newbille. Newbille ripped a two out, two-run double to centerfield - her second two-base hit of the day - to keep the inning going, but one final infield pop-up moments later would bring the game to an end.
Newbille and Howard both finished the day with two hits and three RBIs, while Heidi Johnson and Marissa Moreland each picked up a double and one RBI.
Breanna Johnson got the start in the circle, but was replaced after allowing two earned runs on four hits in two innings. She finished with one strikeout, while Heidi Johnson threw the last six frames. She gave up six earned runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
LFO (4-10, 3-6) will look to get back on track Thursday as they travel to Chatsworth for another region game against North Murray.