LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors managed just one hit on Thursday night, but used a big-time pitching performance from Lakely Parish to score a 2-0 home victory over Ridgeland.

Scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning, Tot Long drew a leadoff walk and was bunted to second by Britni Newbille. Long would scamper all the way to third base on the play before scoring on an error. Carlee Wilson then hit an RBI-double to bring in the second and final run of the game.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

