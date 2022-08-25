The LFO Lady Warriors managed just one hit on Thursday night, but used a big-time pitching performance from Lakely Parish to score a 2-0 home victory over Ridgeland.
Scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning, Tot Long drew a leadoff walk and was bunted to second by Britni Newbille. Long would scamper all the way to third base on the play before scoring on an error. Carlee Wilson then hit an RBI-double to bring in the second and final run of the game.
Parish made sure it held up by throwing a complete game five-hitter. She struck out eight batters without issuing a walk.
Hadley Middlebrooks also pitched an outstanding game for the Lady Panthers. She threw six innings and gave up just the one hit. The sophomore walked three batters and finished with eight strikeouts.
Desiree Powell had two of Ridgeland's five hits in the game.
LFO (4-7-1, 1-1) will continue Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday as they host Bremen. Ridgeland (5-5, 1-1) will step away from region play this weekend to participate in the Allatoona Bash.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to face Houston County Friday at 5 p.m. before squaring off with Cherokee at 7:30. Saturday will see Ridgeland take on Carrollton at 10:30 a.m. before a 2:30 p.m. game against East Paulding. Ridgeland's next region game will be this coming Tuesday at Adairsville.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.