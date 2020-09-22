The LFO Lady Warriors kept pace in Region 6-AAA with a 4-0 home victory over Adairsville on Tuesday.
All four runs for the Lady Warriors came in the bottom of the sixth inning. LFO layed down four straight bunts with one out and all four hitters reached base, three with singles and one on an error. Haley Stahl and Auna Rolfe collected RBIs in the inning, while a second costly error by the Lady Tigers allowed the other two runs to score.
Rolfe also had a triple as part of a 2 for 3 night and Carlee Wilson had the other hit for LFO. Stahl went the distance on a three-hit shutout, striking out six and walking two.
LFO (11-7, 8-3) will travel to Sonoraville on Thursday for a huge region contest against the Lady Phoenix. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.