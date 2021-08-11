The LFO Lady Warriors opened the Lauren Dyer era on Tuesday night by welcoming in the LaFayette Lady Ramblers in the first Region 6-AAA contest of the season for both teams.
But before a winner could be declared, Mother Nature decided to get into the act.
LaFayette scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to knot the game at 5-5 when the skies opened. The officials halted the game shortly thereafter and, due to the amount of rain that fell, the game could not be finished.
The game will be resumed from the point it was suspended, but no decision on what day the game would be resumed had been made as of press time.
The Lady Warriors scored three times in the bottom of the first inning. Britni Newbille had a double and moved to third base on an error before scoring on a Heidi Johnson double. Johnson later raced home on a single by Breonn Newbille.
That would be all the offense until the top of the sixth when LaFayette broke through with two runs. Jaselyn Couch singled and eventually scored on a groundout by Haynie Jane Gilstrap and Gilstrap would later race home on a double by Suki Williams.
LFO plated its fourth run on an error in the bottom of the sixth, while Julie Shore scored on a Skyler Phillips double later in the inning to make it 5-2.
But down to their final at-bat, the Lady Ramblers rallied. Olivia Free singled and Jaiden Vinyard drew a walk. Following a strikeout, Couch battled through an eight-pitch at-bat before singling to load the bases. A passed ball would bring in a run to make it 5-3 and Raven Yancy delivered an RBI on a groundout. Then with two outs, Gilstrap laced an RBI-single to bring in the tying run.