The LFO Lady Warriors got a walk-off win early Saturday in LaFayette before the Lady Ramblers answered with a victory as the two teams split a pair of Region 6-AAA games.
LFO 6, LaFayette 5
Mylee Howard delivered the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh in a contest that began way back on Aug. 10. That game was suspended by weather after LaFayette had tied things up, 5-5, in the top of the seventh inning.
LaFayette 7, LFO 2
In the day's regularly scheduled contest, the home team put up three runs in the top of the first inning and added three more in the third to help put it away.
Abby Sansing and Haynie Jane Gilstrap each had two hits with a double and one RBI. Suki Williams had a hit and drove in two runs, while Olivia Free was credited with an RBI and got the win in the circle.
The freshman allowed just one earned run on five hits in seven innings. She walked one batter and struck out one.
Howard had a double for LFO, while Britni Newbille and Heidi Johnson each knocked in one run.
Breanna Johnson pitched the first inning and gave up three runs, though none were earned, on two hits and two walks with one strikeout. Heidi Johnson pitched five innings in relief, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks with one strikeout.
LaFayette (10-8, 8-3) will host Coahulla Creek Monday at 5:30, while LFO (7-13, 4-10) will go back on the road Monday for game at Rockmart.