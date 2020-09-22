The LFO Lady Warriors, ranked No. 10 in Class AAA this week, made it three consecutive Region 6 victories with a 12-3 win at North Murray on Monday.
LFO, who led 7-0 after the first two innings, pounded out 17 hits, including a 4 for 4 performance from Haley Stahl. Stahl had a double and drove in one run. Carlee Wilson was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. Tatyanna Long had two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Heidi Johnson had two hits with a triple and scored twice.
Kloe Osborn tripled and knocked in a run. Auna Rolfe had one hit and two RBIs. Breonn Newbille had two hits and one RBI, while Britni Newbille, Julie Shore and Lexi Downey each had one hit and one RBI.
Stahl pitched three scoreless innings, striking out four without allowing a hit. Johnson gave up three earned runs on a hit and three walks in one inning of work with one strikeout, while Britni Newbillw struck out three batters and allowed three hits in two innings in the circle.
LFO (10-7, 7-3) will be at home on Tuesday as they take on Adairsville in another region game at 5:30 p.m.