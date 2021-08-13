The LFO Lady Warriors got the first victory for head coach Lauren Dyer on Thursday as they traveled to Varnell and blasted Coahulla Creek by a 13-1 count.
After scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, LFO broke open the Region 6-AAA game with five runs in the top of the third.
Tatyanna Long jump-started the rally with a leadoff triple, which was followed by an RBI-single off the bat of Britni Newbille. Following a walk to Carlee Wilson, Heidi Johnson laced a two-run double, Breonn Newbille added a single, and Lexi Downey capped the inning with an RBI off a groundout.
Six more runs were scored in the top of the fourth. Long had a leadoff double, followed up by another RBI-single from Britni Newbille. After Wilson came through with a single, Johnson had an RBI-single and Breonn Newbille was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Downey drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in a run and two more runs came home, one on a wild pitch and one on a passed ball. Julie Shore's groundout brought in the 13th and final run of the game for the Red-and-White.
The Lady Colts would end the shutout bid with a solo run in the bottom of the fourth, but Lakely Parrish would get the victory. She pitched all four innings, giving up just two hits and three walks. She struck out four batters and the run she allowed was unearned.
LFO (1-0, 1-0) will take part in the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational Friday at Heritage Point Park. They will face Chattooga at 4 p.m. before an 8 p.m. game against Cass.