The LFO Lady Warriors scored in four of five innings at home on Tuesday and handled North Murray, 9-1, in a Region 6-AAA game.
LFO blew the game open with four runs in the third inning and tacked on three more in the fourth. They also pushed across solo runs in the first and fifth innings to win the game on the run rule.
The Lady Warriors had nine hits on the afternoon and took advantage of five North Murray errors. Haley Stahl went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Britni Newbille was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Breonn Newbille had one hit and drove in two runs. Kloe Osborn had an RBI. Auna Rolfe added a double and Heidi Johnson drew four walks and scored four times.
Stahl pitched the first four innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts. Johnson pitched the fifth in relief.
LFO (5-3, 3-1) will be back at Chip Liner Field on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. region contest against Sonoraville.