The LFO Lady Warriors outhit visiting Murray County on Thursday, 10-6, but had a tough night defensively and dropped an 8-4 decision to the Lady Indians.
Julie Shore was 3 for 3 with a double for LFO. Heidi Johnson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Carlee Wilson was also 2 for 3, and Britni Newbille knocked in a run.
Johnson pitched three innings, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts and only one of the runs she allowed was earned. Newbille pitched four innings, giving up four unearned runs on four hits with two strikeouts.
LFO (4-6, 3-4) will step out of Region 6-AAA play this weekend as they travel to play in a tournament at Carrollton.