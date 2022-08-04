LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors became the first team from Catoosa or Walker County to raise the curtain on the 2022 softball season when they traveled to Trenton on Thursday to take on state-ranked Dade County.

LFO outhit the Lady Wolverines, 7-6, but one tough inning proved to be the difference as the Red-and-White were forced to head back to Fort Oglethorpe with an 8-3 loss.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

