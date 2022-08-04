The LFO Lady Warriors became the first team from Catoosa or Walker County to raise the curtain on the 2022 softball season when they traveled to Trenton on Thursday to take on state-ranked Dade County.
LFO outhit the Lady Wolverines, 7-6, but one tough inning proved to be the difference as the Red-and-White were forced to head back to Fort Oglethorpe with an 8-3 loss.
Dade, ranked No. 3 in Class A Division I by The Coaches Box Georgia website, used a two-run homer by Ali Thompson in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead, although the Lady Warriors were able to get one of the runs back a half an inning later.
With two outs, Britni Newbille walked and Heidi Johnson reached on an error that eventually put two runners into scoring position. Another error brought Newbille home before Dade could get out of the inning.
LFO took the lead in the top of the fourth as Britni and Breonn Newbille delivered back-to-back singles before Johnson drew a walk to load the bases. That brought up Kloe Osborne, who came through with a two-run single to right. However, that would be all the runs the Lady Warriors were able to muster in the inning.
The bottom of the fourth began with LFO setting down the first two hitters, but an error, a single and a hit batter loaded the bases and four consecutive singles brought in five Dade runs. A second error in the inning plated one extra run, which turned out to be the final tally of the night for either team.
The Lady Warriors stranded runners on the corners in the top of the sixth and saw a leadoff single by Lexi Downey in the top of the seventh erased by a timely double play that helped the Lady Wolverines seal the victory.
Johnson was 2 for 3 with a triple for LFO, while Lakely Parish pitched six solid innings in defeat. She scattered six hits and three walks and had 10 strikeouts, while only two of the runs she allowed were earned.
LFO (0-1) will continue its early non-region schedule with its home opener Tuesday against Northwest Whitfield. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.