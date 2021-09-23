The LFO Lady Warriors faced off against Region 6-AAA leader and top-ranked Sonoraville on Thursday and came up short in a 6-3 loss to the Lady Phoenix at Chip Liner Field.
The Lady Warriors got nine hits off region Pitcher of the Year candidate Taylor Long and played errorless defense, despite the loss.
Sonoraville scored twice in each of the first three innings before LFO got half of the runs back in the bottom of the third.
Marissa Moreland belted a solo homerun get her team on the board. Then, following a single and a walk, Carlee Wilson scored on an error. Another single and another error would allow Heidi Johnson to come home with a third run. However, that would be all LFO would get.
Breonn Newbille went 2 for 4 and Johnson picked up a double. Breanna Johnson started in the circle and pitched the first inning. She allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks. Heidi Johnson took over in the second inning and gave up four earned runs on three hits and eight walks.
LFO (5-13, 3-9) will travel to Rockmart on Monday for another game against one of the region's top clubs.