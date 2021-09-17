A double play snuffed out a potential rally in the top of the seventh inning and the LFO Lady Warriors dropped a heartbreaking 4-3 decision at North Murray on Thursday night.
LFO scored twice in the top of the first inning on a two-run single by Mylee Howard, only to see Lady Mountaineers answer with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Warriors would tie the game in the top of the third. Tatyanna Long was hit by a pitch and stole second before moving to third on a groundout. She would score moments later on a passed ball, but North Murray regained the lead as they pushed home a solo run in the bottom half of the inning.
After leaving a runner at second base in the sixth, LFO got the first two runners on base in the seventh before a ground ball to third base turned into a 5-3 double play. One more 5-3 putout ended the game.
Heidi Johnson and Carlee Wilson had the only other hits of the game for LFO. Britni Newbille allowed three earned runs on seven hits in three innings in the circle. She struck out two batters and walked just one. Johnson pitched three scoreless innings of relief, striking out one and allowing just one hit.
LFO (4-11, 3-7) will face Strong Rock Christian at Warner Park in Chattanooga at 6:30 p.m. tonight on the first day of the SCORE International Invitational.