One night after their offense had trouble getting anything going at Sonoraville, the LFO Lady Warriors pounded out 16 hits and took advantage of five Murray County errors to defeat the Lady Indians, 15-3, in a Region 6-AAA game in Chatsworth.
LFO scored five times in the first inning, added three more in the fourth and blew the game wide open with seven runs in the top of the seventh. Heidi Johnson had four hits, three of which were doubles, to go with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Lexi Downey had a double and drove in three runs. Tatyanna Long was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Carlee Wilson was 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored. Breon Newbille had two hits, scored twice and drove in a pair. Britni Newbille had a hit, two RBIs and also scored twice, while Mylee Howard chipped in with one RBI.
Britni Newbille pitched the first two innings, giving up one earned run on three hits with a walk and one strikeout. Lakely Parrish pitched five strong innings of relief, allowing one earned run on six hits and a walk.
LFO (4-4, 3-2) will host Rockmart on Tuesday and will travel to LaFayette on Thursday at region play continues.