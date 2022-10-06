LFO Warriors

LFO closed out the 2022 campaign on Thursday with a 5-2 home victory over Coahulla Creek, ending the season on a two-game winning streak.

The Lady Colts drew first blood with a run in the top of the first inning. However, LFO got it back in the bottom of the second. Lexi Downey led off the inning with a double and was sacrificed to third by Kloe Osborne before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Lakely Parrish.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

