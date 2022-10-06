LFO closed out the 2022 campaign on Thursday with a 5-2 home victory over Coahulla Creek, ending the season on a two-game winning streak.
The Lady Colts drew first blood with a run in the top of the first inning. However, LFO got it back in the bottom of the second. Lexi Downey led off the inning with a double and was sacrificed to third by Kloe Osborne before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Lakely Parrish.
LFO took the lead for good an inning later. Breonn Newbille and Tot Long had two-out singles before both runners scored on a double by Carlee Wilson.
Coahulla Creek used a single, a fielder's choice and an error in the top of the fifth to cut LFO's lead down to one, but the visitors got no closer as the Lady Warriors put it away with two insurance runs in the home half of the inning.
Mari Jimenez drew a one-out walk and later scored on a two-out double by Mylee Howard. Kayleigh Johnson brought in Howard with an RBI-single to close out the scoring.
Parrish put on an impressive display in the circle. She struck out 11 batters and allowed just one walk with six innings of four-hit ball. Neither of the runs she allowed were earned. Breanna Johnson pitched one hitless inning of relief and struck out two batters.
LFO ended the year with an 8-15-1 overall record and a 5-9 mark in Region 6-AAA play.
