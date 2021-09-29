A four-run first inning would be all the cushion the LFO Lady Warriors needed on Tuesday as they closed out the season on a positive note with a 6-2 home win over Adairsville.
The bottom of the first inning included doubles by Carlee Wilson and Skyler Phillips. Phillips' hit drove in a run. Heidi Johnson and Breonn Newbille also had RBI-singles in the inning, while Lexi Downey drove in a run on a groundout.
Wilson and Johnson had two hits each. Both of Wilson's hits were doubles and she collected one RBI. Johnson finished the game with two runs driven in.
Breanna Johnson pitched all seven innings. She allowed two earned runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout.
LFO, without a single senior on its roster, finished the season 8-14 overall and 5-11 in Region 6-AAA. They finished seventh in the region standings and did not qualify for the 6-AAA playoffs.