LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors surrendered three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and saw their season opener spoiled with a 7-6 loss to Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill.

The game was originally set to be played in Fort Oglethorpe, but was moved due to unplayable field conditions. LFO will host the Lady Bruins on Sept. 5.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

