LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors fell to 1-2 in Region 6-AAA play after an 11-3 home loss to Bremen on Tuesday.

LFO got its first run in the bottom of the first as Breonn Newbille drew a walk before scoring on an error later in the frame.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In