SOFTBALL: LFO drops home game to Bremen By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 31, 2022 53 min ago The LFO Lady Warriors fell to 1-2 in Region 6-AAA play after an 11-3 home loss to Bremen on Tuesday.LFO got its first run in the bottom of the first as Breonn Newbille drew a walk before scoring on an error later in the frame.A hit batter and an error set the table for the second run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lexi Downey loaded the bases with a single before Kloe Osborne picked up an RBI with a groundout.An RBI-double by Heidi Johnson in the fifth capped the scoring. Britni Newbille and Carlee Wilson also had singles for the Lady Warriors.Lakely Parrish surrendered five earned runs on seven hits in two innings, while Brennna Johnson gave up six earned runs on nine hits in three innings up relief.LFO (4-8-1 overall) will continue 6-AAA play Thursday at home against Gordon Lee. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.