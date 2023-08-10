LFO Warriors

The Dade County Lady Wolverines scored twice in the top of the sixth inning and got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh to hand LFO a 3-2 loss on Thursday.

The game, which was originally scheduled to be played at LFO, was moved to the all-turf field at Edwards Park in Dalton as the field conditions at Chip Liner Field were unplayable.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

