The LFO Lady Warriors dropped to 2-2 overall after a tough 2-0 defeat at the hands of Northwest Whitfield on Thursday night. The game had been scheduled to be played in Tunnel Hill, but had to be moved to Edwards Park in Dalton due to unplayable field conditions.
Northwest scored its first run on a passed ball in the bottom of the first and pushed home a run on an RBI-single in the fourth.
The Lady Warriors had two good chances to score, but saw both opportunities turned away in similar fashion.
They put runners at first and second with no outs in the top of the second inning, only to see the Lady Bruins turn a double play before getting a strikeout to escape the damage. Then in the top of the fifth, LFO began with two straight singles, but another twin-killing halted the rally and a pop-up would strand a runner at third base for the second time in the game.
Lakely Parrish pitched four solid innings for the Lady Warriors, though she was saddled with the loss. She gave up just five hits and only one of the two runs she allowed was earned. She walked one batter and struck out two, while Britni Newbille pitched two innings of one-hit ball in relief. She finished with one strikeout.
Heidi Johnson had a double in the loss, while Newbille and Lexi Downey collected singles to account for LFO's only three hits on the night.
The Red-and-White will look to move to 2-0 in region play on Monday night as they get set to host county rival Ringgold. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.