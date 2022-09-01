Two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning would break a 2-2 tie and lift the LFO Lady Warriors to a 4-2 Region 6-AAA victory over top-ranked Gordon Lee Thursday night at Chip Liner Field.
The Lady Trojans played small ball to score a run in the top of the first. Chloee Fryar bunted for a single, stole second and later scored on an Emma Phillips single.
LFO finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. A single, a stolen base and a walk got things going before a pair of runs came home with two outs after Lexi Downey reached on an error.
Gordon Lee got a solo homer from Gracie Helton in the top of the sixth to tie the game, but things would change a half-inning later.
Heidi Johnson drew a walk and Breonn Newbille bunted for a single, while a Skyler Phillips single loaded the bases. Carlee Wilson came through with a sacrifice fly and a fielder's choice moved two runners into scoring position before Lakely Parrish came through with an RBI-single.
Parrish finished off the complete-game victory in the top of the seventh. She gave up two earned runs on five hits and a walk, finishing with three strikeouts. Newbille went 2 for 3 and was the only LFO player with multiple hits.
Sydney Garrett suffered the loss for the Lady Trojans. She allowed just two earned runs over six innings, giving up four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. Kate Chambers and E.G. Hixon also had singles for the Lady Trojans.
LFO (5-8-1, 2-2) will play a non-region game at Trion on Tuesday, while Gordon Lee (8-2, 2-2) will take the field again next Thursday with a region home game against No. 9-ranked Bremen.
