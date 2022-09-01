LFO Warriors

Two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning would break a 2-2 tie and lift the LFO Lady Warriors to a 4-2 Region 6-AAA victory over top-ranked Gordon Lee Thursday night at Chip Liner Field.

The Lady Trojans played small ball to score a run in the top of the first. Chloee Fryar bunted for a single, stole second and later scored on an Emma Phillips single.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

